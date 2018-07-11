Get an Acer Core i5 PC with 8GB RAM from Newegg for just $340

Even though many PC users enjoy building their own systems, there's nothing wrong with buying a prebuilt machine - especially when they're on sale. Right now, an Acer Aspire desktop PC with a 7th-gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM is on sale for just $339.99 from Newegg's eBay store.

The full specs of this machine include a Core i5-7400 processor with Intel HD 630 graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 32GB), a 2TB SATA 7200RPM hard drive, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0. Not a bad deal at all, especially considering the included Windows 10 Home license and 8GB of RAM.

There is a PCI Express card slot, but the 300W PSU doesn't include a six-pin connector for a GPU. This means you'll be limited to GPUs that don't need that extra power, like this GTX 1050 Ti. Once you add that card and a cheap SSD, you'll have a pretty decent 1080p gaming rig, even compared to what you can build yourself. You could also add a modest PSU upgrade and be able to use faster GPUs like the GTX 1060 and 1070 or RX 570/580, though graphics card length is limited to eight inches.

You can buy the Aspire TC-780-AMZK from Newegg here.