Get an Acer 15.6-inch laptop with a 256GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for $600

If you're looking for a comparatively affordable entry-level gaming laptop, head over to Best Buy and check out the sale on Acer's Nitro 5. It's currently listed at $600, down from its $800 MSRP.

The Nitro 5 (as configured here) has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display powered by an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU. For storage, it's equipped with a 256GB solid state drive.

There are certainly more powerful gaming laptops out there, though for the money, it's a pretty well-rounded setup. It's also somewhat thin (for its category) at 1.1 inches and weighs 5.95 pounds. Not ultrabook status, but less bulky than some of the models out there that tip the scales at 8 pounds and higher.

Standard amenities apply, such as 802.11ac Wi-Fi and built-in stereo speakers. The external port selection consists of a GbE Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. There's also an HDMI output.

