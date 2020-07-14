Get a new legendary skin and more in the Overwatch: Sigma's Maestro Challenge event

A new Overwatch event called Sigma's Maestro Challenge is now underway, giving players a chance to earn limited rewards including a player icon, legendary emote, six new sprays, and a brand new legendary skin.

Three wins in Quick Play, Competitive, or the Arcade will get you two player icons, six wins will score the emote, and for racking up nine wins during the event, the Maestro Sigma legendary skin is yours.

To claim the sprays, just tune into any Twitch streamer while they're playing Overwatch. Watch for two hours (or just have it going in the background if you've got other things to do) for one new spray. Stick around for four hours for two more sprays, and then another two hours—six hours of viewing in total—for three more sprays.

Sigma's Maestro Challenge also sees the release of a new Overwatch soundtrack, Cities and Countries, with music taken from Overwatch maps and missions from around the world. It's available on iTunes, Deezer, and Spotify, and if you'd just like to give it all a listen, you can dive straight in on YouTube.

The Overwatch: Sigma's Maestro Challenge event is live now and runs until July 27.