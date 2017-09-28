Get a mid-tower case with tempered glass side panel for $40

If you can get away with spending just a small sum on a case when building a new PC, that leaves room to apply more funds on a beefier graphics card or a burlier CPU. And if that's the direction you're going, check out DIYPC's IllusionII-BR.

Newegg has the case on sale for $55, with a $15 mail-in-rebate bringing the cost down to $40.

The IllusionII-BR has front and left-side tempered glass panels to showcase your build and the three front-mounted 120mm red LED fans. Another 120mm red LED fan sits in the back in the case.

You can install up to three 3.5-inch hard drives and two 2.5-inch solid state drives in this case. The hard drives are isolated from the main section, sitting in front of the power supply bay in the bottom chamber.

Front panel connectors consist of a pair of USB 3.0 ports and audio jacks.

You can grab the case here.

