Get a Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $40 on Prime Day

Maybe it's time to finally cut the cord and get a wireless mouse? If you think so, today is a great day to do it, because there's a solid Amazon Prime Day PC deal for the taking. The Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse is on sale for $40, which is lower than it's ever been on Amazon. That's 60% off the list price (though the list price is $100, and it typically sells for around $60 or $70).

This isn't explicitly a gaming mouse, but it's great for day-to-day work and playing games that don't require absolute peak performance. It wouldn't be the best pick for CS:GO, but it'll serve you through a thousand hours of Slay the Spire, with literally months of battery life. And because it's not a gaming mouse, it'll also work on surfaces gaming mice have trouble on, like glass.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse | $40 (Save $60)

Connect up to three computers at once, and enjoy its comfy ergonomic design. This is the lowest the MX Master 2S has ever been priced on Amazon.

I've never used the mouse myself but there's one interesting feature called Flow that catches my eye. You can connect the mouse to several different computers simultaneously—say a desktop and a laptop—and then you can copy text, images, or files from one PC and paste them on the other just using the mouse. That sounds dope. Maybe not as cool as Minority Report where you're jabbing at different screens with your fingers and sending images flying from one screen to another, but still pretty cool.

The battery (non-removable) for the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse also claims to last for up to 70 days on a single charge. While I'm sure that varies greatly on how much you use it, most of the Amazon reviewers seem very happy with the battery life.

If you're looking for more deals on gaming mice, both wired and wireless, check out our list of the best gaming mice for Prime Day 2019.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.