Get a Geforce GTX 1060 for $160 or less!

If you're looking to build a new PC or upgrade your graphics card, Nvidia's recently released GeForce GTX 1060 offers incredible performance at a highly competitive price point. Don't ever let the price tag fool you, the GTX 1060 offers performance comparable to the GTX 980. And with Black Friday deals pouring in, now is a better time than ever to snatch one up.

Here's the hottest deal we could find on a PNY GTX 1060 3GB variant. Jet.com is offering the card for just $160 after using the 20% off coupon code (DROP20). First time jet.com customers can save an additional 15% with the (WELCOME15 or TRIPLE15) codes bringing the total down to a staggering $136.