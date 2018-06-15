Get a Dell XPS Tower desktop with a 6-core CPU and GeForce GTX 1070 Ti for $1,035

More often than not, it seems Dell has a coupon code available for its desktops and other gear. That is the case right now, and by using promo code XPS10 at checkout, you can bring home an XPS Tower with a Core i5-8400 processor and GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card inside for $1,034.99.

As configured, the price before coupon works out to $1,149.99. The promo code knocks 10 percent off, which in this case works out to a tidy $115 discount.

Other specs include 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM), with Windows 10 Home 64-bit installed. It also has a tray-load DVD burner and comes with a basic keyboard and 6-button laser mouse.

You're not bound to this specific configuration. If you can get by with a 4-core processor, dropping down to a Core i3-8100 CPU shaves $100 off the price. Likewise, you can spend $100 more upgrading to a Core i5-8600K, or spend the same amount on twice the RAM. For an extra $200, Dell will plop a 512GB PCIe SSD next to the 1TB HDD, another upgrade options.

Go here to either grab this deal as-is, or tweak the configuration to your liking.

