Get a Core i5-8600K CPU, an MSI Z370 motherboard, and 16GB RAM for $115 off

If you're planning on building a decently-powerful PC in the near future, today might be a good day to start buying components. Newegg currently has a combo deal for a Core i5-8600k processor, a Z370 motherboard, and two sticks of 8GB RAM for $499.99—a savings of $114.98 over buying them separately.

The first part of the bundle is an Intel Core i5-8600K processor, clocked at 3.6GHz with six cores and six threads. Next is MSI's Z370 Gaming M5 motherboard, with three PCIe slots and integrated RGB lighting. Last, you get two sticks of Corsair Vengeance 8GB DDR4 RAM.

You can buy the bundle from Newegg here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.