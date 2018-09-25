Get a 500GB Samsung 860 Evo SSD and 16GB G.Skill RGB DDR4-3000 RAM for $200

We don't see a ton of memory deals, so when one pops up, we take notice. That's the case today with Newegg hawking a kit of 16GB G.Skill TridentZ RGB DDR4-3000 RAM bundled with a 500GB Samsung 860 Evo solid state drive for $199.99.

You'll need to plug in promo code EMCXPYRU2 at checkout to get that price. If it doesn't work, you may need to subscribe to Newegg's newsletter, as this is supposed to be subscribers. You can sign up at this link.

The promo code shaves $20 off the already discounted $219.99 price. Purchased separately, these two parts would set you back a combined $257.98, so you're saving nearly $60 on this deal. These aren't crappy components, either. Newegg is pairing one of the best SATA SSDs with a nice kit of RAM, at a great price.

Of course, there's that elephant in the room, the one over there wearing a Newegg cap and XXL shirt that reads, "I've been hacked." Last week, Newegg acknowledged it had been hit with malware, and was in the process of notifying potentially affected customers. Newegg also said that it removed the malware from its site, and subsequently posted an FAQ on the matter.

If you're comfortable ordering from Newegg, you can find this deal by going here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.