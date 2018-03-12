Get a 120GB solid state drive for $38 or 250GB for $65

Earlier today, we wrote about PNY's new and aggressively priced 960GB CS900 series solid state drive. It's on sale for $230, making it one of the least expensive 1TB-class SSDs around. While in search of interesting hardware deals, we noticed that PNY's other CS900 series drives are on sale well.

If you're looking to upgrade from a hard drive or are otherwise interested in a 2.5-inch SSD, there are some good deals to be had at various price points. Here's a look:

Across the board, those are some of the least expensive SSDs around. PNY doesn't mention random I/O performance for its CS900 line, likely because it's not that great (they use TLC NAND flash memory chips). On the sequential side, the 120GB model is rated to deliver up to 512MB/s reads and 490MB/s writes, the 240GB model has 535MB/s reads and 500MB/s writes, the 480GB model 550MB/s reads and 550MB/s writes, and the 960GB model has 535MB/s reads and 515MB/s writes.

Another intriguing option we found is Patriot's Ignite 480GB. It uses MLC NAND and is on sale at Newegg for $120 (save $65). According to Patriot, it's capable of delivering sequential reads of up to 560MB/s and sequential writes of up to 545MB/s, along with 4K random read and write performance of up to 80,000 IOPS and 75,000 IOPS, respectively. For the extra $5 over the CS900, it should be a better overall SSD.

