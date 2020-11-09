Everything we know about Genshin Impact's reputation system

Intrigued by the Genshin Impact reputation system? The Genshin Impact 1.1 update arrives on November 11, bringing with it a plethora of new characters, story content and more. Ahead of this, miHoYo has finally broken down what its new reputation system looks like, and how to reap its rewards. Here's a rundown of the changes and additions the new reputation system will bring.

What exactly is the Genshin Impact reputation system?

According miHoYo, the reputation system will be linked to the in-game cities and NPCs. By interacting with NPCs, players can unlock new quality-of-life items, requests, and other rewards such as crafting blueprints, name cards, and new features within cities.

How to unlock the reputation system

Like other features in Genshin Impact, the city reputation system is locked behind an Adventure Rank level. For travelers who have been playing religiously, unlocking city reputation quests should be automatic, as those players are likely above Adventure Rank 25 already.

Mondstadt

In Mondstadt, players must reach Adventure Rank 25 and complete the Archon quest ''The Outlander Who Caught the Wind' Prologue: Act I' . This quest arises early on in the game—within the first few hours.

After unlocking the reputation system, talk to the Knights of Favonius Coordinator, Hertha, to check in on what rewards, requests and more are available.

Liyue

To unlock Liyue's city reputation system, the player must reach Adventure Rank 25 and complete the Archon quest ''Farewell, Archaic Lord' Chapter I: Act II'. This quest appears at the beginning of the story chapter in Liyue Harbor.

After unlocking Liyue's city reputation system, check in with Ministry of Civil Affairs Secretary, Ms. Yu, in Liyue Harbor.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

How to quickly earn reputation points in Genshin Impact

There are four different ways to increase your reputation in Genshin Impact:

Region Quests: Complete various quests around each city and earn reputation points. At this time, it does not appear these quests will be limited to within city bounds, but rather cover each region of Mondstadt and Liyue.

Weekly Bounties: Each week within each city, completing three different bounty hunts will increase reputation points and rank. These bounties will refresh each Monday.

Exploration: For players who love exploring the world of Teyvat, this will likely be the way to increase reputation rank most rapidly. Each chest unlocked, waypoint visited, and every elemental oculi gathers will contribute to ranking up reputation in each city.

Weekly Requests: Similar to bounties, three different requests can be completed for reputation points every week within each city. These requests will also refresh on Mondays.

Rewards: Mondstadt

The rewards for Mondstadt's city reputation ranks are as follows:

Recipe: Northern Apple Stew

Anemoculus Resonance Stone crafting blueprint and Mondstadt Mining Outcrop Search: To use this, head to a crafting bench and find the blueprint. Use five Dandelion Seeds, five Cecila and one Crystal Chunk to create the item. This item may only be used in Mondstadt, as it finds anemoculi within a small radius marked on the map. This item has a 300-second cooldown and cannot be used again until after the anemoculi has been found, or if there are multiple nearby.

To use the Mondstadt Mining Outcrop Search, head to Wagner the Blacksmith in Mondstadt. He will mark all ore deposit locations in the area with crystals on the map. Crystal ore can be obtained from these deposits and after reaching Adventure Rank 30. Magical crystal chunks can also be mined.

Wind Catcher forging blueprint: Head to a crafting bench and craft this item. When equipped, this will store up to five anemograna creatures to be used later in a desired location.

Player name card style and recipe: Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich.

Mondstadt merchant discounts: Discounts for Good Hunter and Mondstadt General Goods are unlocked.

NRE (Menu 30) forging blueprint: Head to a forge to craft this item. When it is equipped, it will act as a shortcut to consume food without having to open the inventory. It will automatically pull up what it thinks the team needs in the situation, and will also pull up revival items if a party member faints.

Portable Waypoint crafting blueprint : At a crafting table, craft the Portable Waypoint. Use it to create a temporary waypoint at a desired location. Only one waypoint can exist at a time, and it has a 60-second cooldown. Creating a new waypoint in this way will destroy the previous one. These waypoints will disappear after seven days.

Anemo Treasure Compass forging blueprint: At the forge, create the Anemo Treasure Compass. When in use, this item will located a chest nearby. This item can only be used in Mondstadt. If no chest is nearby, it will cooldown in five seconds. If a chest is found, it will have a 30-second cooldown.

Player namecard style and recipe: Moon Pie

Glider: Wings of Azure Wind

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Rewards: Liyue

The rewards for Liyue's city reputation ranks are as follows:

Recipe: Golden Shrimp Balls

Geoculus Resonance Stone crafting blueprint and Liyue Mining Outcrop Search: To use this, head to a crafting bench and find the blueprint. This item may only be used in Liyue, as it finds geoculi within a small radius that will be marked on the map. This item has a 300-second cooldown and cannot be used again until after the geoculi has been found, or if there are multiple geoculi nearby.

To use the Liyue Mining Outcrop Search, head to Master Zhang the Blacksmith in Liyue. The will mark all of the ore deposit locations in the area with crystals on the map. Crystal chunks can be obtained from these deposits. After reaching Adventure Rank 30, magical crystal chunks can also be mined.

Condensed Resin: At a crafting bench, craft this gadget with 1 Crystal Core, 40 Original Resin, and 100 Mora. This item can be used to revive Ley Line Blossoms and Petrified Trees in Domains that require 20 Original Resin to rewards can be collected twice.

Player namecard and Recipe: Lotus Flower Crisp. Liyue merchant discounts: Discounts at Wanmin Restaurant and Second Life are unlocked.

Adepti Seeker's Stove crafting blueprint: Head to a crafting bench to craft this item. When equipped, it will create a stove on command. It has a 300-second cooldown and will break if combat is entered nearby. After its cooldown, the stove will disappear.

Geo Treasure Compass forging blueprint: At the forge, create the Geo Treasure Compass. When in use, this item will located a chest nearby. This item can only be used in Liyue—if no chest is nearby, it will cooldown in five seconds. If a chest is found, it will have a 30 second cool-down.

Player namecard and recipe: Tianshu Meat

Glider: Wings of Golden Flight