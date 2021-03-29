The best songs on Genshin Impact's Windsong Lyre

Looking for some Genshin Impact lyre songs to play on your brand new instrument? miHoYo's story can be a little serious at times, so it's nice to have the chance to take a break from battling god and other assorted beasties to kick back and play some soothing tunes to your co-op buddies. We've already got Genshin Impact hangout events in the 1.4 update to give us a break from the action, but now we have an actual instrument to play, the Windsong Lyre.

You won't need to work too hard to get the instrument for yourself, and travellers across the globe are already hard at work adapting real-world bangers for the campfires of Teyvat. So, to help you get the instrument for yourself, and find out the best Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre songs created so far, expand your musical horizons below.

How to get the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre

The Windsong Lyre went live in the game during the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, as part of the Windblume Festival event. It's only attainable during this limited-time event, so make sure you pick it up before April 5 if you want it, before it's gone for good.

You'll get your hands on the lyre during the rhythm-based Ballads of Breeze challenges, but you won't be able to keep the instrument until you've completed each of those challenges on normal mode—that's Celestial Destiny, Early Dawn, Fondest Strength, and Frost Parable. Then you'll need to have saved up 280 Tour Tickets, a seasonal currency you can amass by completing festive minigames like Ballads of Breeze, as well as Bullseye Balloons and Floral Freefall challenges.

Note: If you're considering using third-party software to create lyre songs, know that this will contravene your Terms of Service. So proceed with caution.

The best Genshin Impact Lyre songs

Naturally, as with any in-game instrument, there's already a version of Megalovania joining the many popular songs that have been adapted. Here are the best lyre songs I've seen so far, and Never Gonna Give You Up:

John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads

Frank Sinatra - Fly Me to the Moon

Toby Fox - Megalovania

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Happy Birthday

Rick Astleigh - Never Gonna Give You Up