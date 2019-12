Day two of Gamescom is over. And a fine day it was too. I got to sample the delights of the Oculus Rift , and play the outstanding free-to-play mech shooter Hawken . We'll have footage of my Oculus Rift experience and an exclusive interview on the site tomorrow.

James from CVG gathered Justin 'two shoes' Towell and I for a quick rundown of our highlights as day two drew to an end. The resulting footage is embedded below. Enjoy!