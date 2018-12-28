Game of the Year Awards 2018

The PC Gamer Game of the Year awards are chosen by our global team. The process works like this: everyone gets six nomination slots for games that came out this year, then we all jump on a call to figure out which of those nominated games deserve awards. We name the awards based on the games we choose, so each year you'll see a slightly different set of categories.
Alongside our awards below, each writer has produced a personal pick. These are games that didn't win any of the main awards, but that our individual writers feel are worth celebrating anyway. We will update this page with new awards and personal picks until the end of December, when we'll reveal our ultimate game of the year.
The awards
Game of the Year: Into the Breach
Best Puzzle Game: Return of the Obra Dinn
Best RPG: Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
Best Roguelike: Dead Cells
Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite
Best Racing Game: Forza Horizon 4
Best Co-op Game: Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Best Open World Game: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Best Action Game: Monster Hunter: World
Best Setting: Yakuza 0
Best Survival Game: Subnautica
Best Sim: Frostpunk
Best Stealth Game: Hitman 2
Best Story: The Red Strings Club
Personal picks
Chris Livingston: Cultist Simulator
Andy Kelly: Shenmue I and II
Phil Savage: Destiny 2 Forsaken
Tom Senior: Slay the Spire
Philippa Warr: Megaquarium
Samuel Roberts: Minit
Wes Fenlon: Yoku's Island Express
Tyler Wilde: Sea of Thieves
Evan Lahti: BattleTech
James Davenport: Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Fraser Brown: Unavowed
Steven Messner: Battlefield 5
Shaun Prescott: Iconoclasts
