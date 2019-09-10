G-Sync update will transform LG’s 2019 OLED TVs into giant gaming displays

(Image credit: LG)

LG makes some of the best 4K TVs for gaming, and its 2019 OLED lineup is about to get even better with an upcoming update that will add variable refresh rate support via G-Sync to models ranging in size from 55-77 inches.

Normally, G-Sync support requires a special hardware module inside the display. However, Nvidia has been expanding the reach of G-Sync by validating certain displays through its G-Sync Compatible program. Those that pass muster have G-Sync enabled by default when hooking up a compatible PC.

LG's 65E9, 55E9, 77C9, 65C9, and 55C9 OLED TVs have all been certified as G-Sync Compatible, allowing GeForce GPU owners to game on their big screen LG OLED TV with the benefits of G-Sync. That means being able to synchronize the refresh rate of the TV to new frames from the GPU to eliminate instances of screen tearing, for a smoother gaming experience.

"We are excited to bring G-Sync Compatible support to LG's 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs," said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia. "Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals on these TVs when playing the latest PC games featuring real-time ray tracing powered by GeForce."

It's not entirely clear which GeForce cards will support the GTX Compatible displays, but most likely 10-series and later GTX models will work. Even if it's only RTX cards, the addition of G-Sync support is pretty compelling.

LG's latest OLED TVs support refresh rates of up to 120Hz at 1440p and 1080p, and up to 60Hz at 4K. For comparison, some gaming monitors go all the way up to 240Hz, though taking full advantage of ultra-high refresh rates necessitates a top-end GPU that can keep up. (And a game that's designed to hit higher framerates.)

LG says it will begin rolling out updated firmware to supported TV models in the coming weeks.