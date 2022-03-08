Future Spring Showcase brings a raft of new announcements in late March

Eight new games to be revealed.

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, presented by GamesRadar+, returns on March 24 with an exclusive look at some of the most exciting games coming this year. The show will feature more than 40 games, including eight new reveals from publishers such as Frontier Foundry, Nacon, and a showcase from Team17.

The show will be broadcast on Thursday, March 24 at 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT / 22:00 GMT on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar. As ever it will feature a mix of world premieres, developer interviews, trailers and new announcements.

You can follow the show's twitter for more updates, and below is a short highlight reel of previous extravaganzas. This is the first of three planned shows for 2022, with the Spring Showcase scheduled to be followed by Summer and Autumn shows.

"The Future Game Show is back for 2022 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi-format experience showcasing the most exciting up-and-coming titles of 2022," says Daniel Dawkins, Future's content director of games and film. "Join us as we reveal some incredible new games, chat to the developers behind the scenes, and take a first look at new exclusive gameplay from some of 2022’s most hotly anticipated new releases.”

