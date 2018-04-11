Fortnite's Port-a-Fort grenades and Replay system are now live

Port-a-Forties and the Replay system revealed last month are now live in Epic's mega-hit battle royale Fortnite, courtesy of the recently-rolled-out 3.5 update. The latest patch also opens the door to a new 50v50 Limited Time Mode, four new "Cyberpunk Heroes" and a bunch of neon-infused weapons in Save the World, login queue improvements, and changes to V-Bucks that will make them shared between PC, Xbox One, and mobile platforms.

Port-a-Fort grenades are flashy (and have the best name) but the Replay system is the big addition in this update. It supports several camera modes including third-person, drone, and gameplay, with "cinematic camera settings," adjustable playback speed, and player outlines and name plates that will help you "tell your story better." It will also be at the center of what sounds like an upcoming cinéma sorta vérité contest.

"With a suite of cinematic settings you can now capture your most memorable moments, highlights and cinematics," Epic said in the patch notes. "We can’t wait to see what you create. You have an opportunity to win phenomenal prizes with the Replay system… very soon."

Epic also said that it's made a number of performance optimizations to the game that will improve load times and performance, although those apparently only apply to the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game; download and patch sizes for the standalone Fortnite Battle Royale game on PC have also been reduced, though, so we're not going away completely empty-handed. The full patch notes are up at epicgames.com.