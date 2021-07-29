Popular

Fortnite will host a series of August concerts, probably starring Ariana Grande

With Lady Gaga coming later in the year.

Concert starts
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic has announced the 'Rift Tour' will take place in Fortnite from August 6 to 8, wherein players will "take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide." According to both court documents and unofficial leaks, the performer on this occasion is Ariana Grande, with Lady Gaga booked in for a series of shows in December.

The Rift Tour's schedule suggests it'll be consistent with last year's series of Travis Scott concerts, which were big in several ways: Scott appeared as a towering behemoth during the event, and the shows attracted a record concurrent player count for Fortnite of 12.3 million (it was also a big score for Scott, who reportedly earned roughly $20 million from the event). Marshmello has also performed in the past

There are a bunch of challenges already live in-game building up to the event which reward players with various cosmetics, and a temporary in-game tab for the five events that will take place over the three days. Epic will be announcing more on August 2, which I'm sure will be grand.

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton

Rich was raised by a Spectrum 48K in the Scottish wilderness, and this early exposure to survival mechanics made him a rooter-out of the finest news truffles, and suspicious of all the soft, civilised Amiga people. These days he mostly plays Counter-Strike and Rocket League, and is good at one of them. He's also the author of a Brief History of Video Games.
