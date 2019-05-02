Fortnite 8.51 introduces invisibility bombs

Fortnite 8.51 is a small update that contains a handy little bomb. The Shadow Bomb hides you in a puff of smoke and makes you temporarily invisible to enemies, so you can sneak behind them and fill them with bullets. It also gives you a bit of ninja agility, to boot. See it in action above.

The patch also makes jetpacks quieter and fixes a bug where everyone playing in LTMs would see the Victory Royale UI animation. Check the out the patch notes below.

Weapons and items

Shadow Bomb.

Shroud yourself in shadow, briefly becoming invisible to enemies.

6-second duration.

User becomes more visible to others near the end of the effect.

Increases movement speed, provides the ability to double jump and wall jump.

Players are unable to attack, build or loot while under the effects of the Shadow Bomb.

Rarity: Uncommon

Can hold a maximum of six.

Can be found from floor loot, chests, supply drops and supply llamas.

Gameplay

Sound effects for Jetpacks were occasionally playing much louder than they should be.

UI

The Victory Royale UI animation was displaying for all players in Limited Time Modes with respawning enabled.

Fortnite's new bombs are available now. But do you know what's cooler than ninja bombs? Giving your employees a healthy work/life balance. A recent Polygon report included allegations from employees about brutal crunch and 100-hour weeks.

"The executives keep reacting and changing things," a source told the site. "Everything has to be done immediately. We’re not allowed to spend time on anything. If something breaks—a weapon, say—then we can’t just turn it off and fix it with the next patch. It has to be fixed immediately, and all the while, we’re still working on next week’s patch. It’s brutal."