Fortnite v12.41 patch notes: What's changed?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite update v12.41 is here, and it's got a ton of new features, bug updates, and more. Most noticeably, Fortnite will be debuting a new concert from well-known rap artist Travis Scott. There's also been a ton of cosmetic leaks, including new skins, wraps, emotes, and more.

Read on to get a full rundown of what's new in Fortnite with v12.41.

Fortnite will feature a Travis Scott concert

Travis Scott, the lo-fi hip hop artist, will be holding not one but five concert performances in Fortnite. For a full schedule and rundown, check out our report.

The long and short of it is that Scott will be debuting a new song during his concert series, which players can watch in-game much like last year's Marshmello concert.

Scott isn't just here for the music, though. A Travis Scott skin, emote, and other in-game items as part of Fortnite's Icon Series.

Take a look in the video below.

Full travis scott set in gameHD: https://t.co/LPY31mQP1W pic.twitter.com/41OKKUctl2April 21, 2020

Additionally, three new Travis Scott challenges are available that will unlock additional items.

A concert stage has also started being built near Sweaty Sands. Here's a leaked clip of what the full stage will look like.

The Stage for the Travis Scptt Concert LEAKED in-game! pic.twitter.com/cSZPDPEQfhApril 21, 2020

Bug Fixes

A variety of bugs have been addressed in v12.41, including:

Fixing an issue with Midas' golden touch ability appearing in low resolution on weapon wraps.

Fixing an issue with the UI not appearing if canceling the Ready Up option while spectating.

Fixing an issue in creative mode with the game crashing when double-clicking item in the chest tab.

Additional issues with the mobile version of Fortnite.

That's it for this update. Of course, the biggest thing to look out for is all the Travis Scott items and concert coming up, and you can bet we'll be here to let you know every detail.