Fortnite 13.40 update: Cars pull in, radio stations go live

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Joy Ride update 13.40 is finally here, and it's bringing one of Fortnite's most significant changes in quite some time. Epic doesn't post official patch notes, but we've got all the details you need to know, including the long-awaited addition of drivable cars, bug fixes, and more.

Cars have arrived in Fortnite

Yep, you can now drive cars in Fortnite. That might sound painfully average for a battle royale game, but remember there was once a time where Fortnite was known as the only kid on the block with absolutely no vehicles. In those initial seasons, you were entirely on-foot, and Epic returned to that motif for the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, minus the very limited boats.

You can check out our entire rundown of everything you need to know about cars in Fortnite. That will cover which cars are drivable, which aren't, locations to find them, and driving tips.

Epic has also added two new skins to celebrate the arrival of cars, including the Dummy and Sandshark Driver.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Radio stations

As part of the Joy Ride update, Fortnite has also added a radio station that you can tune into while driving a car. As of this writing, it's actually been disabled temporarily to address bugs, but it appears that the radio is playing a mix of in-game music you'd find in Party Royale.

That said, it looks like it'll be another platform for Epic to feature music artists in future marketing tie-ins. Some Fortnite content creators have said they've received notes from Epic saying to be careful with music while driving because much of that music could be licensed and cause copyright strikes on services like YouTube.

Bug fixes

As always, Epic has doled out another helping of bug fixes as part of the 13.40 update. They address a number of issues across Fortnite's battle royale and creative modes.

Battle Royale

- Fixed an issue with the XP bar being visually incorrect and displaying the wrong info.

- Fixed an issue with the Bottomless Chug being unable to be picked up while recharging if it was dropped by another player.

- Fixed an issue with a challenge saying "deal damage within 10s of landing from the Whirlpool at Hydro 16" when it should say "at The Yacht."

- Fixed an issue with the "Land at Frenzy Farm/The Yacht and finish Top 25" challenge not working for duos or squad players.

Creative Mode

- Fixed an issue with billboards being broken in islands that used the Roboto font, which was removed in a previous update.

- Fixed an issue with multi-selected items not rotating properly on a grid snap.

That's it for this week's update. Make sure to check out all our other Fortnite guides and patch notes in case you missed out.