Where is Tony Stark's hidden lake house laboratory in Fortnite?

Fortnite's week 7 challenges are here, giving players another opportunity to score a treasure trove of extra XP. Week 7's challenge list has the usual assortment of eliminations and chest-based challenges, but the hardest challenge is "discover Tony Stark's hidden Lake House Laboratory."

It's hidden, obviously, so finding it will take some sleuthing. I did that sleuthing for you, so here's a guide to how to find Stark's secret Fortnite lab.

Tony Stark's hidden lake house laboratory location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tony Stark's hidden lake house laboratory is located on the east side of the large lake in the upper state New York area that was added to the map a few weeks ago. You know, the giant landmass added to the northeast side of the map that also features Stark Laboratories? Apparently when Tony goes for a nice weekend at the lake, he doesn't like to travel far.

You want to head to the cabin not on the south side, but on the east side of the lake. That's where Tony Stark's hidden lake house laboratory is located.

Approach from the south side of this lake house, up the driveway. At the end of the driveway you'll see a large bush next to the house. That's pretty suspicious...

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Slice your way through the bush or just walk through, and you'll see a garage door. Aha! Bust through that and you'll see the hidden lake house laboratory, which has a sweet car, a couple chests, and other Stark knickknacks.

For your trouble, you'll get 25,000 XP, and you've successfully completed the challenge.

Don't forget that we've got a ton of other Fortnite guides and news. We've got our favorite Fortnite horror map codes for the spooky season, and if you need to complete the Wolverine challenges, we've got you covered.