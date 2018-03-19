Fortnite streamer Ninja makes $500,000 per month

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who recently teamed up with Drake to destroy Twitch's concurrent viewer record, confirmed in an interview with CNBC today that he earns roughly $500,000 per month—that's right, per month—as a streamer. Blevins said that much of those revenues come from Amazon and Twitch Prime subscribers, as well as a massive number of followers on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

"The combination of all those things is really where the collected revenues is coming from. This deal that Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime have together is incredible. Twitch Prime allows people to claim loot and collect loot with specific games, and they recently did a deal with Fortnite, which is the hottest game right now, and that is actually one of the main reasons of influx of subscribers to my stream."

Tyler '@Ninja' Blevins says he makes $500,000 a month playing video games. pic.twitter.com/jk9fvOiNZVMarch 19, 2018

Despite his runaway success, Blevins also offered some moderating words for would-be streamers hoping to follow in his footsteps: Stay in school.

"I maintained my job that I was working, at Noodles and Company, and I stayed in college while I was doing all these things. I continued to do well in school and focused on the future of my life, as well as working on streaming and competing in Halo," he explained.

"All the kids out there, you can't just drop everything and focus on playing videogames for a living. It's also becoming a very competitive career choice right now, and you want to make sure you're securing your future and putting in the extra time to try to make this happen as well."

It's easy to say when you're making that kind of book, sure, but it's an admirable attitude nonetheless: Making any kind of living as a streamer, much less the kind of stratospheric big bucks Ninja is pulling down, is a tough gig, and it's not getting any easier. But it's not hard to understand why people would want to follow in Blevins' footsteps. 500K a month playing Fortnite with the likes of Drake? It's nice work if you can get it.