Drake and Ninja just smashed Twitch's viewer record playing Fortnite

A new single-streamer Twitch record was set tonight by Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, who at the moment is showing 541,241 viewers on his stream, and it's still climbing. The reason? He's playing with Drake.

And yes, it's the Drake.

playing fort nite with @ninja https://t.co/OSFbgcfzaZMarch 15, 2018

Blevins is no slouch himself: He's a former Halo pro and Luminosity Gaming player who's been streaming for a number of years now, and these days he's a big deal on the Fortnite scene. Last week his channel picked up more than 50,000 new subscribers in just 10 days over late February and early March. That's an impressive accomplishment by any means.

But let's be honest. We're here for Drizzy. The previous record was about 387,000.

Update: They have now blown past 600,000 concurrent viewers. Way past. This is going to be a tough one to beat.

