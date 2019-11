It's time. Another brand new Fortnite season is here, and so, too, is another Battle Pass to sprint through to max out your tiers as fast as humanly possible. This week, we're visiting the new sky platforms, and, as you guess, we've mapped out every sky platform location there is. We swear.

They're spotted pretty easily, as they stick out like a sore thumb flying above the ground, but we've marked them on the map above to help you finish the challenge ASAP and get back to destroyed Neo Tilted.