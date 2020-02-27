Where to find a safe house in Fortnite

Where are the Fortnite safe houses? Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 hasn't been around long, but players have been carefully combing the refreshed map for all its additions and secrets. However, certain devilishly hidden areas may well have been missed, and they tie in to the the second week of Brutus Briefing challenges.

Fortnite Shadow safe houses are secret—well, I suppose, not anymore—areas guarded my shady bot-powered henchmen that the new faction, Shadow agents, reside. You're invariably going to need to get down and dirty to access them, however: you're either going to need to dive into a toilet or bin, so consider taking a shower when you're done.

Anyway, you only need to visit one to tick off this week 2 challenge, so here are a few Shadow safe houses in Fortnite.

Fortnite safe houses locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Alpha

The entrance to safe house Alpha is found on the eastern side of Pleasant Park. Once you've dived down from the battle bus, if where you've landed matches with the screenshot above, you're in the right place. 'Hide' in the al fresco bathroom and you'll be shot through a tube to the first hideout.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Beta

Beta, however, is found in a landmark east of Frenzy Farms, just over the river. Continue past the river and you should see a building with an outhouse on the western side of the small complex. Ignore the toilet on the outside on the right: find the bathroom-based portal to safe house Beta inside the outhouse.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Charlie

At least you don't have to dive into a toilet for this one: you've got to dive into a bin instead. The rubbish spot in question is near a landmark east of Craggy Cliffs. The building is a home on top of a hill with a load of telescopes on top. The bin is itself southeast of the building, just shrouded by a group of rocks.