Fortnite: Shadow and Ghost Ollie locations for Skye factions

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is far enough along that we've now been introduced to Skye, the precocious kid...teen...quirky adult? We're not really sure, but she's got a living plush toy/hat named Ollie for a friend, and if you want to choose which faction Skye should go with, Shadow or Ghost, you'll need to know where to look.

First, you'll of course need to finish Skye's weekly challenges. Once you've done that, you can choose Skye's faction by going to Skye's locker room and selecting either Shadow or Ghost Ollie. Then you just have to find your preferred Ollie on the battle royale island. Here's a map of where to find Ghost Ollie or Shadow Ollie.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Both Ollies are pretty out in the open, and the closer you get, the more noticeable their audio cue is, much like a treasure chest.

You'll find Shadow Ollie on the dirt road running around the cabin area of Weeping Woods, not far from the lit sign just outside the main building. Bit of a weird spot but OK.

Ghost Ollie is located just a little southeast of the big red barn in Frenzy Farm. He's just out in the open, too.

And with that, congratulations, you've selected another agent's faction and moved on up in Fortnite's battle pass.