Popular

Find easy Fortnite Battle Pass points between a playground, campsite, and footprint

By

A simple solution for easy Battle Pass points in Week 4 of Fortnite Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 is upon us, officially tipping over into the season's second half, and with a new week come new Battle Pass challenges. Welcome, Googlers. No doubt you’re here to find the “search between a playground, campsite, and a footprint” solution. Dutifully, I present you with what you seek. The only place you can find a massive footprint in Fortnite is northeast of Greasy Grove, where what looks like a godzilla pad smashed through a small building.

Head directly east from the footprint or west from Greasy Grove's playground to find a lonely patch of dirt hiding the Battle Star. Interact with it for 10 easy points. Take a peek at the map below for more precise directions. 

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.

— What's new with the latest Fortnite season
— The best Fortnite creative codes
— The optimal Fortnite settings
— Our favorite Fortnite skins
— The best Fortnite toys 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments