Where to find all 16 posters in Fortnite's spray paint challenge

VIDEO: Poster locations for Fortnite Season 4's Week 6 spray paint challenge, also on YouTube

Week 6 of Fortnite Season 4 is here with new challenges in tow. This week, one Battle Pass challenge asks you to spray over seven Carbide and Omega posters strewn about the map. While you'll likely stumble upon them on your own in time, we've marked all 16 poster locations on the map for easy viewing. Use the map below for reference, and watch the video above to see exactly where each poster is hidden. Spray over seven for some fast Battle Pass points. Congrats, you're one step closer to unlocking Omega.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.