Where to find the Fortnite pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge

It's time once again to channel Tom Hanks in Big in Fortnite this week, because another challenge wants you to play sheet music on a couple of giant pianos placed around the map. Luckily, this time you won't need to find the sheet music unlike in a challenge in Season 6, so you'll just have to find the pianos. Here's where each piano is located.

Our map below shows you where to find the pianos, which are near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge. The Pleasant piano is found on the mountain due west of the town, and the Lonely piano can be found just north of the abandoned hero mansion on the eastern border of the map.

