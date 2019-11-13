Fortnite update v11.11: What's new in the Fortnite patch notes?

What's in the latest Fortnite patch notes 11.11? Epic Games is no longer a fan of patch notes, which makes our job a bit tougher, but that doesn't mean you can't be in the loop.

We've scoured the company's Trello board to get you all the latest information so you can get a head start against your battle royale rivals. Also thanks to leaker @HYPEX we could be getting a Black Friday skins sale, new music packs, and a fresh search menu. Here's everything we can glean about the latest Fortnite update.

Preliminary Fortnite patch notes 11.11: expected bug fixes

Due to an issue, disabled Motorboats are disabled in competitive playlists and Tournaments.

Cosmetic issue: the Kitbash Outfit's head appears to be floating.

The Magma Wrap looks different than intended.

Working to resolve an issue in which players who gift the Battle Pass are not granted the associating gift wrap.

Save the world: Fixed issue causing wireframe sphere to appear around some pet Back Blings

Fixed issue causing wireframe sphere to appear around some pet Back Blings Creative: Rarity of the Nightfall Schematic can now be increased

Rarity of the Nightfall Schematic can now be increased Fixed issue involving locked missions appearing for some players in Hexsylvania.

Fortnite Bandage Bazooka returns?

The Bandage Bazooka is one of the more potent boomsticks introduced by Epic as part of Chapter 2, but various issues have seen it pulled from the game. We know from Epic's Trello board that these are problems that are being actively worked on, so we'll have to wait and see if the rocket launcher returns to sow explosive chaos on the map all over again.

