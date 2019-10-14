How to play the Fortnite black hole minigame

What is the Fortnite Konami code? What on earth is happening with one of the biggest free PC games in history? The shocking Fortnite Season X event has ended, and has brought with it the end of the game as we know it. And we mean that exactly, you can't even get past the lobby screen without your poor avatar getting sucked into a universe-consuming black hole.

The game is still down as we wait for whatever Fortnite season 11 entails—or should we make that Fortnite Chapter 2, if the links from the Italian App Store are to be believed—but there is a special Fortnite black hole minigame you can play to while away the Victory Royale-free hours of misery. So, without further ado, here's the code so you can get in the action.

How to play the Fortnite Konami code minigame

After you've been sucked into the black hole in the Battle Royale lobby with nought but a dead star on your screen, input the following Fortnite Konami code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, ENTER. If you're playing on a controller, it's the same code but instead of 'B, A, ENTER,' it's 'O, X, Options' and 'B, A, Start' on PS4 and Xbox controllers, respectively.

The game itself is very simple; it's not going to come close to rivaling the last-player-standing, brick-and-mortar-building game you've come to love over the past two years. But, if you're into Space Invaders it's a neat distraction while you formulate your theories as to what's coming next in the world of Fortnite.

This isn't just Space Invaders, naturally: here we see a resumption of hostilities between Pizza Pit and Durrr! Burger, the game's major fast food rivals. Instead of the space ship you're a fresh slice of bread, cheese, and pepperoni firing against Durrr! Burger heads, and even a boss if you get far enough. Whatever next.