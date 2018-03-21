Fortnite is getting a replay system

Epic Games announced today at GDC that a new replay feature is coming soon to Fortnite. The tool will provide a wide range of camera customization options, including aperture, focal length, exposure, and even manual focus, and users will have the ability to highlight teammates and enemy players, and use a "drone camera" option to view the map from just about any angle.

The system promises to help players adjust their tactics, as they'll be able to "jump back into a game" to see what went right and wrong. But Epic emphasized that it will also be a tool for video creators, a point it highlighted with the assistance of Ali-A, a video producer with more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube who's recently taken up the Fortnite habit.

"I think the replay feature will certain upgrade everyone's content and allow them to create even better videos, better content," Ali-A says in the video above. "But I also think it's opening up a new avenue of content that wasn't previously available. You can do literally anything you can imagine with these tools."

The Fortnite replay tool will be available on all platforms. A rollout date hasn't been announced, though Epic says it will come "soon." A video showcasing the capabilities of the Fortnite replay tool is yours to enjoy below.