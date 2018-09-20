Fortnite had over 78 million players in August, its biggest month yet

In a recent blog post detailing the format for the upcoming Fall Skirmish competition, Epic casually dropped its August Fortnite player numbers as if they were a minor footnote. With Fortnite Season 6 and the one-year anniversary of Battle Royale coming up next week, Fortnite just had its biggest month yet.

"August was Fortnite’s biggest month yet, with 78.3 million of you showing up to play."

That's 78.3 million unique accounts on six platforms. That number also includes the slowly growing Chinese audience, where Fortnite is being rolled out in waves via a priviate beta on Tencent's WeGame platform. It's worth noting that the new Nintendo Switch and Android audiences are likely major contributors to the overall number, but it's an impressive statistic no matter which way you slice it. Even if you divide that number by how many platforms Fortnite is playable on, that's over 10 million players per platform, something most developers can hardly fathom.

