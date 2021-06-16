Where to find a graffiti-covered wall in Fortnite

Fortnite season 7 continues on with a new batch of challenges. This season seems to be following the ongoing conflict between the IO organization and...well, literally everybody else, including aliens. This week, Epic wants you to find a graffiti-covered wall, the supposed victim of an IO or alien artist.

Epic has given players the general location they'll need to look—Hydro 16 or Catty Corner—but it can be a pain to find the graffiti wall if you don't know where to look.

So we've done the hard work for you and laid it all out in this guide. You should only need one wall to complete the challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Hydro 16: Graffiti wall location

You'll find a piece of red and black graffiti on the wall outside of the hydro plant, in view of the dam's waterfall.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Simply walk up to the graffiti and interact with it. That'll let you complete the challenge and earn your bonus XP.

