Fortnite: Midas' golden llama location

Looking for a golden llama in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2? If not, you will be soon. The Midas Mission challenges should start on Thursday, April 16. One challenge asks you to "search Midas' golden llama between a junk yard, a gas station, and an RV campsite." Like a lot of Fortnite challenges, the game doesn't tell you exactly where to look, so read on for a full guide on how to complete this challenge. For your trouble, you'll get 40,000 XP.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So there's only one golden llama to find. You'll find it in a small utility building on the west side of a bridge leading from Frenzy Farm towards Dirty Docks. True to the challenge's name, it's south of an RV parked along the river, it's north of a junkyard, and it's just a few hundred yards east down the road from a gas station.

Inside the building, you'll see this majestic creature taxidermied on the wall.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So that was an easy challenge! Here's a guide for how to find a giant pink teddy bear and carry it 100 meters.