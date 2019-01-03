Where to find Fortnite's fireworks

Nothing says winter like standing outside in the freezing cold and launching fireworks into a dark, angry sky. At least that's what Fortnite wants you to believe with this new challenge in week four of season seven. We've mapped all the fireworks locations for easy pyromania.

The challenge is to launch three fireworks from launchers found in-game. Luckily, all of the firework launchers can be found on the outskirts of the map, so if you just stick to the edges of the island, you'll probably run into a couple. Check out our map below for where to find the launchers, and enjoy the show.

