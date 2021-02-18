Where to find a family portrait from a shipwreck in Fortnite

Fortnite season 5 week 11 is here, with new quests and fresh piles of XP to earn from them. A bunch of this week's quests are sending players all over the map on a treasure hunt. The last one you'll have to complete is "find a family portrait from a shipwreck."

If you don't know where to look, this challenge can be a right old pain. Thankfully, we've already got the prize in our sights.

Note: You'll need to complete a couple other challenges before this one unlocks. The first is "visit Scenic Spot, Gorgeous Gorge, and Mount Kay," and then "destroy inflatable tubemen llamas at gas stations."

Read on below for the full walkthrough.

Family portrait in a shipwreck: Locations

There are two locations you can find shipwrecks in Fortnite. For this guide, we'll be focusing on the southeast location on the map, which is southeast of Catty Corner, specifically. The bay west of Sweaty Sands also has a shipwreck that should work for this challenge.

When you get to the shipwreck southeast of Catty Corner, you'll see a mass of boat parts and debris scattered around. Between the salmon-colored boat and the boat that's propped up against a rock facing upwards, you'll find a large yellow portrait frame with a suave-looking gentleman in it.

Simply interact with the portrait to complete this challenge. If for any reason you can't find it, there's another portrait a little further south down the beach.

Once you've done that, you'll be awarded 20,000 XP for your trouble. Not bad for a simple treasure hunt. Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides and news for more walkthroughs on the latest challenges.