Where to visit E.G.O. outposts in Fortnite

Where are the E.G.O. outposts in Fortnite? These mysterious structures could be found scattered across the new Fortnite Chapter 2 map as players scrambled to reveal the grey-out environment. Now, five weeks in, you may well have forgotten where they are unless you know the new world like the back of your hand.

If that's you, I'm here to help. As part of this week's The Lowdown challenges you need to visit all five Fortnite E.G.O outposts and open seven chests there. One of them plays host to the Fortnite hidden N location, so bear that hangar in mind once you've unlocked the corresponding loading screen by completing eight tasks. Anyway, let's get on with it: below you'll find all five spots you need to visit.

Fortnite E.G.O. outposts locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above you can see all five E.G.O. outposts in Fortnite. As you glider over them after departing you the Battle Bus you should note: each outpost looks different, but they all have a military theme to them. Look for compounds made of green metal with large searchlights and gates at their entrances.

Unfortunately all five spots you need to visit are rather inconveniently spread out, so you might want to look for a motorboat with which to quickly zoom through the map's various watery inlets and tributaries. Or you could just visit an outpost, quit your game, and rinse and repeat, but where's the fun in that?