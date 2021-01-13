Where to talk to Beef Boss, Dummy, and Remedy in Fortnite

Fortnite season 5 is rolling along, and the new Jungle Hunter challenges are leaning into the season's theme of apex predators joining the battle royale fray. The latest batch of challenges ask you to scour the area around Stealthy Stronghold to find three NPCs: Beef Boss, Dummy, and Remedy.

That's easier said than done, though, so we've whipped up this guide to show you where each NPC is located.

Keep in mind that non-critical NPCs aren't guaranteed to spawn during every match. This means you might have to load up a new game a few times before you can find these NPCs.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Beef Boss location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Beef Boss can be found southeast of Stealthy Stronghold, near the food truck parked by a picnic area.

Dummy location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Dummy can usually be found just south of Beef Boss' location, south of that hill with the food truck.

Remedy location in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Remedy is located further southeast—the dot furthest to the right on the map. She's typically inside the house on the large hill.

For completing this quest, you'll get a spray that's a clear reference to the Predator's laser sight. Too bad you can't freak out jungle commandos with a real laser on your weapons.

