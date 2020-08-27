The Fortnite season 4 battle pass brings loads of Marvel skins

The Fortnite season 4 battle pass is now available, and of course there's a whole lot of new cosmetics, skins, and collectibles to earn. With season 4's Marvel theme, we're getting plenty of Thor stuff, plus cosmetics from plenty of other Marvel superheroes.

Check out the battle pass trailer above for a look, but I've broken down the biggest skins, emotes, wraps, gliders, and more you'll want to know about below. So, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite battle pass season 4.

Fortnite battle pass season 4: Every Marvel skin and cosmetic

Surprise, surprise, the Fortnite season 4 battle pass is full of Marvel hero skins. It features a surprisingly varied assortment of characters, including some that strict MCU fans wouldn't necessarily be familiar with, like She-Hulk.

First things first, here's what everyone cares about: All the new skins you can earn from the season 4 battle pass. It includes Thor, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Groot, Storm, Doctor Doom, Mystique, Iron Man, and Wolverine. When it comes the the latter, check out our Fortnite claw marks guide for the first Wolverine challenge.

Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Thor Image 2 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Thor's God of Thunder emote Image 3 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) Image 4 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) She-Hulk (via Gamma Overload emote) Image 5 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Groot Image 6 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Groot's Rocket emote Image 7 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Storm (X-Men) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Storm's Gale Force emote Image 9 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Doctor Doom Image 10 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Doctor Doom's "Victory von Doom" emote Image 11 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Mystique Image 12 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Mystique's Shapeshifter emote Image 13 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Tony Stark Image 14 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Iron Man (via the Suit Up emote) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Wolverine Image 16 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Wolverine's Snikt emote Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Jennifer Walters crimson style Image 18 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Storm's punk style Image 19 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Wolverine's classic outfit Image 20 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Doctor Doom's God Emperor style Image 21 of 21 (Image credit: Epic Games) Mystique's tactical style

Notably, players will earn the new skins the same way they always have (moving up the battle pass tiers), but will need to complete each character's "awakening challenges" before earning their built-in emote. That means that if you want the superhero version of She-Hulk or Iron Man (as opposed to just their alter ego skins), you'll have to finish those challenges.

Thankfully, every other character's awakening challenge is basically just a built-in emote, so you're not losing out on a fully different skin. Those emotes are pretty awesome, though. Groot's emote brings out Rocket, who flies around his back, and Thor's emote turns him into a thunderously blue beacon of light.

Aside from the skins, nearly every single tier of the season 4 battle pass is dedicated to their respective Marvel character. Each character gets their own unique contrail, spray, back bling, glider, wraps, and banner.

Some standouts include:

Thor's Mjolnir glider: Lets you hover over the battlefield with the mighty hammer sparking electricity.

Lets you hover over the battlefield with the mighty hammer sparking electricity. The Sapling Groot back bling: Because of course they managed to squeeze baby Groot into Fortnite. He even does a little dance.

Because of course they managed to squeeze baby Groot into Fortnite. He even does a little dance. Storm's Hand of Lightning harvesting tool: Basically turns your arm into a bolt of electric energy.

Basically turns your arm into a bolt of electric energy. Iron Man's Mark 85 Energy Blade harvesting tool: Another giant arm sword made of pure energy.

Another giant arm sword made of pure energy. Iron Man's Mark 90 Flight Pack glider

Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Storm, Wolverine, Doctor Doom, and Mystique also come with extra alternate styles, which you can see in the gallery above. My personal favorite is Storm's punk outfit, which rivals Spider-Punk for the most badass superhero video game skin in recent memory.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite season 4 battle pass cost

Much like previous seasons of Fortnite, the season 4 battle pass cost hasn't changed. The basic battle pass is still 950 V-bucks, which will allow you to work your way up from level one to 100 and automatically unlock the first tier of cosmetics right away. If you buy the deluxe battle bundle for 2,800 V-bucks, you'll jump ahead to the 26th tier.

Despite the price not changing, Epic did permanently lower V-buck costs by 20 percent during season 3, meaning you can buy more V-bucks with less real-world money. That means instead of paying $9.99 to get 1000 V-bucks to cover that 950 V-buck price tag, you'll only need to pay $7.99.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite season 4 battle pass tips

Wondering how to grind your way through the Fortnite season 4 battle pass without sacrificing your entire life to the god of thunder? I've got a few tips for you.

First things first, keep an eye on each new week's challenge list. Oftentimes, these are ridiculously easy (or at least not painful) to complete, and the base challenges will usually net you 35,000 XP.

There are also 'quick challenges' available that cycle through each day. You'll find them on the 'Play' tab. These will normally get you something like 14,000 XP, which certainly isn't anything to scoff at.

That said, the required XP per level keeps rising the higher you climb on the battle pass. So even completing an entire week's worth of challenges may not get you a full level up. That just comes with winning matches, getting eliminations, and earning badges for basic survival achievements. There are also XP coins laying around the map that will earn you something between 5,000 XP and 10,000 XP.

New to season 4 are the 'Awakening Challenges' for each character. Those will inevitably unlock their alternate skin/emote, but chances are you can earn XP for those too. As of the start of the season, it looks like only Thor's first challenge is available.

There's also the new punch card system. We don't know quite what that looks like yet because it requires some exploration around the Fortnite island, but it will most likely work similarly to previous season's badge system. With badges, you earned XP simply for engaging with Fortnite's other various gameplay systems, like collecting materials, fishing, surviving to certain time limits, etc.

That's it for the battle pass. Make sure to crack open Fortnite to see all the other tiny cosmetics they've added, and don't forget to check out all our Fortnite season 4 guides and patch notes.