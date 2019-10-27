Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 28, 2019)

(Image credit: Megagon Industries)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Steam page

Release: October 24

Developer: Megagon Industries

Price: $19.99 | £17.99 | AU$28.95

As the name suggests, Lonely Mountains: Downhill is about riding a bike through lonely mountains, specifically down those mountains, and never up them. Think of it as a pleasant marriage of Descenders and Trials, though its pleasant low-poly aesthetic does include some fairly graphic crash animations. Also, it's not circuit-based: the mountains can be navigated (downward) however you see fit. There are online leaderboards as well, and an array of different bikes, all of which handle differently.

stikir

Steam page

Release: October 23

Developer: Bilge Kaan

Price: $2.99 | £2.09 | AU$4.50

From the creator of Indecision comes Stikir, a short and abstract platformer with a colour palette that recalls the glorious EGA days (they were glorious, right?). "This game is about making this game," the Steam description reads, with an additional warning that the game "can be frustrating sometimes". It's not the kind of game that's super eager to sell itself, in other words, but Kaan's previous game was fascinating and charming so it's definitely worth checking this out.

MO: Astray

Steam page

Release: October 25

Developer: Archpray Inc

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

This week's mandatory pixel-art platformer is MO: Astray, and not only does it have especially ornate and beautiful art, but it also lets you use "sticking, ramming" and "parasitic takeover" to navigate the world. You're MO: basically a horrible steampunk version of Kirby, who must navigate a creepy laboratory and contend with all the aggressive creatures there. That said, the character movement looks more akin to Ori and the Blind Forest than anything Nintendo has ever made.

Lakeview Valley

Steam page

Release: October 23

Developer: Roope Tamminen

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.99

Lakeview Valley is a retro-styled, topdown 'Murder RPG'. Set in the nominal town, you play as a new home owner who arrives just as the place is embroiled in a murder mystery concerning a young girl. You can either help solve this crime, or you can... "succumb to your dark desires", which I can only assume means: indiscriminately kill other townsfolk. Obviously a dark game, and you'll be prepared for it if you've ever played Tamminen's 2013 browser predecessor Lakeview Cabin.

Injection π23 'No Name, No Number'

Steam page

Release: October 23

Developer: Abramelin Games

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

Injection π23 is a fascinating looking survival horror throwback, specifically targeting the PlayStation 2 era. Set in a "real" Spanish town, the Steam description doesn't help to set the scene (you're a character "who lives in seclusion with his dog" is the most cogent line), but it's the flagrantly unsubtle 1990s horror aesthetic that stands out here. Apparently it's a bit rough around the edges, but pretty much every survival horror game worth playing is.

