Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 9, 2020)

Kingdoms Reborn

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 3 ‌

Developer:‌ Earthshine

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£17.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Kingdoms Reborn is an open world city-builder inspired by Banished, Anno and Civilization. In addition to plotting your settlement you'll be managing resources, and exploring a procedurally generated world with seven biomes. It also has competitive and cooperative multiplayer support. Kingdoms Reborn is expected to stay in Early Access for around two years, with new content added to virtually every aspect of the game, as well as a tonne more polish.

Möbius Front '83

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 6

Developer:‌ ‌Zachtronics

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Here's a new Zachtronics real-time strategy game with an amusing twist: you play the USA, but you also play against the USA. In other words, you're fighting an alternate universe USA, but wait, there's another twist: you're using "cutting edge military hardware of the early 1980s." Put simply, this looks fun if you're into stuff like Advanced Wars and Wargroove, and it even has some mini-games to enjoy.

Dude, Where Is My Beer?

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 5

Developer:‌ Arik Zurabian, Edo Brenes

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50

It's pretty hard to find a good old fashioned mediocre beer nowadays, and sometimes that's frustrating. Dude, Where Is My Beer? is a game about that: in a world of triple hopped ales with "floral notes" and beers brewed with salt water, where does one find a simple pilsner? In this point and click adventure you must help the protagonist find his much-sought after pilsner, while fending off the condescension of insufferable beer bros. Truly a game for the ages.

Due Process

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 4

Developer:‌ ‌Giant Enemy Crab ‌

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Due Process launched into Early Access last week, but it's already looking promising: it's a tactical first-person shooter that has already been in development for years, and will certainly be of interest to fans of Rainbow Six Siege. Crucially, every map is procedurally generated, so learning the ins and outs of an area won't useful here. Every match has a planning phase, where you'll collaborate with your online team mates (either on the offence or defence side) using a map of the area. The game is expected to launch into 1.0 within 6-8 months, with more maps, weapons and systems to roll out during that period.

YesterMorrow

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 5 ‌

Developer:‌ Bitmap Galaxy

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$24.99

YesterMorrow is a charming 2D platformer about a girl who must find her family in the rubble of a destroyed world. I bet you've played a game with exactly that premise before, but that's beside the point: the art style here is chunky and cheerful, and sometimes you just want a nice platformer that doesn't mix things up too much. That said, it does have some darker elements. For example, the world has too versions: a peaceful past and a "corrupted" future. As for being able to pat dogs, it appears you can in YesterMorrow.

These games were released between November 2 and 9 2020. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. ‌