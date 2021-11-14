Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 15, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

Bright Memory: Infinite

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ November 12

Developer:‌ FYQD-Studio

Launch price:‌ $20 ‌|‌ ‌£15.49 |‌ ‌‌AU$28.95

Bright Memory: Infinite is a singleplayer first-person shooter with character action elements: Wes described it as an FPS Devil May Cry. The original Bright Memory released last year as a brief 30 minute episode, but Bright Memory: Infinite is a significantly more fleshed out release, expanding on that initial release in many ways with a new world and an "improved battle system and level design." It's definitely worth a look if you loved Bulletstorm, Ghostrunner, or heck, probably even Doom Eternal.

Slice of Sea

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ November 12

Developer:‌ Mateusz Skutnik

Launch price:‌ ‌$22.49 ‌|‌ ‌£17.54 ‌|‌ ‌AU$32.35

Slice of Sea is a relaxed adventure game about Seaweed, a very strange creature lost in a very strange world of dust. Seaweed wants to get back home to the ocean, and it's your job to make sure that happens. What follows is a surreal odyssey through a hand drawn world, sprinkled with puzzle solving and secrets. It definitely looks beautiful: one Steam reviewer writes that "it's like Amanita Design and Rusty Lake had a very unique baby," which seems on point from what I've seen.

Thermonuclear

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ November 12

Developer:‌ Apushev Vitaly

Launch price:‌ ‌$9 |‌ ‌£6.47 ‌|‌ ‌AU$13.05

Thermonuclear is a sci-fi tactics game set during a World War 3 precipitated by the development of scary AI technology. Thankfully, your side has control of a cyborg machine called Thermonuclear, which you'll use to smite your foes across procedurally generated levels. This looks like one for fans of tough turn-based combat that requires as much forward planning out-of-battle as it does strategic thinking in the fray. Or to put it another way: think XCOM mixed with Disgaea mixed with the nostalgic presentation of Into the Breach.

Treasures of the Aegean

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 12

Developer:‌ Undercoders

Launch price:‌ ‌$18 |‌ ‌£15.29 |‌ ‌AU$26.05

Here's a colourful platformer with fluid, parkour-oriented traversal and a crisp hand drawn art style. Described as a "historical action thriller," Treasures of the Aegean takes place in a forgotten and decrepit—but by no means depressing—kingdom, and the focus is very much on exploration. Oh, and because this is 2021 there's a time loop as well: as you explore the open world kingdom you'll need to "exploit a glitch in time" in order to unlock some of the more obscure mysteries of the map, all the better to plunder its treasures.

Bobok

(Image credit: Secta)

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ November 4

Developer:‌ Secta

Launch price:‌ ‌$4.44 |‌ ‌£3.55 |‌ ‌AU$6.67

Here's a visual novel with an interesting setting: It's basically an interactive retelling of Fyodor Dostoevsky's satirical short story of the same name. It probably lends itself to a videogame retelling more than anything else he ever wrote, as it's presented as a dialogue between corpses in a cemetery. Anything that can bring fans of visual novels and 19th century Russian literature together is worth a look in my book.

These games were released between November 8 and 15 2021. Some online stores givers. us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. ‌