Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 25, 2020)

Timelie

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌21

Developer:‌ ‌Urnique Studio

Price:‌ ‌$18.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£14.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$26.95‌

Timelie is a gorgeous isometric puzzle game with an interesting twist: in addition to controlling the player character, you'll also be manipulating time. Basically, every puzzle or scenario is a video you can fast forward or rewind. You'll be fixing mistakes using the former, and averting disaster with the use of the latter. In addition to the nameless protagonist, there's also a cat, which does a hell of a lot to sell it to me in particular.

Space Haven

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌22

Developer:‌ ‌Bugbyte Ltd.

Price:‌ ‌$22.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£18.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$34.99

Launched into Early Access last week, Space Haven is a simulator and strategy game about building a spaceship from scratch and keeping it afloat. In addition to the building elements, there's a lot of micro-management to attend to: your crew needs to be kept happy and well-nourished, and you'll also need to "create optimal gas conditions." On top of that, expect to find other crews in space while you explore the universe. Aside from all this fun stuff, Space Haven also has an art style that recalls XCOM: UFO Defense.

Umurangi Generation

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌20 ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Origame Digital

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50‌

Umurangi Generation is a first-person photography game set in a "shitty future" version of Tauranga, a city in New Zealand. Given how beautiful that city seems to be after a cursory glance online, the shitty future featured in this game is probably unlike most other video game dystopias you've ever visited. Indeed, the art style of Umurangi Generation is its strongest feature, which is lucky, because the game's all about photographing it.

Monster Train

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌22 ‌

Developer:‌ Shiny Shoe‌

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Monster Train is a deckbuilding roguelike, but don't scroll on just yet: this one appears to be exceptionally good, a) because Chris wrote as much back in January, and b) because it's set on a train hurtling towards actual hell. There's both a single player campaign as well as online PvP, and you'll be handling over 220 cards, as part of one of five clans, each with ten levels to unlock. If you love Slay the Spire, but always thought it'd be better if it was set on a hell bound train, give this a go.

Embr

Release:‌ ‌May‌ ‌22

Developer:‌ ‌Muse Games ‌

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£17.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Embr is a first-person firefighting game with a focus on cooperative play, but go in expecting something more akin to Overcooked! than say, a serious sim. It's set in a "hyper-capitalist reality where traditional emergency services are a thing of the past," which accounts for how chaotic and slapdash the responders are. For example: rescuing people by tossing them 50 metres across the map is not something a professional fire fighter would do. Embr is in Early Access and currently boasts around 2-3 hours of gameplay, but heaps more will be added before its official launch.

