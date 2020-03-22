Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 23, 2020)

(Image credit: Glim Games)

Beyond This Side

Release: March 20

Developer: Glim Games

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

Beyond This Side is a point and click adventure game with gorgeous, albeit at times disturbing, hand drawn art. Don't expect much whimsy in this adventure: it follows Sam, whose deceased wife's head has been found in an alleyway garbage bin. Traumatised by this turn of events, Sam becomes fixated on the alleyway, and from what I can tell, that's when things start to get weird. Hardly a gentle walk in the park, but if it's bleak pointing and clicking you're after, this is the first two episodes of a three episode series.

Ostriv

Release:‌ ‌March 19

Developer:‌ ‌yevhen8

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Ostriv is a city builder with a unique premise: you're shaping and ruling over an 18th century Ukrainian town. It's been in development since at least 2017, and while it's now on Steam in Early Access it's far from finished: the dev says "it may take years to make this game what it deserves to be". There seems to be a lot of goodwill surrounding the project, and it's definitely a fascinating concept, but proceed with caution if you're annoyed by unfinished games.

ASCIIDENT

Release:‌ ‌March 19

Developer:‌ ‌UAB Puzzle Lab

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50‌

Launched into Early Access last week, ASCIIDENT is an open world adventure game with - you guessed it - a retro ASCII art style. If you're especially fond of that ye olde approach to graphics, you're going to love this: the parallax scrolling is an especially neat touch, and everything is coloured so the game world is a lot more readable than ASCII games of yore. The game will be upgraded every month with new locations.

Dunk Lords

Release:‌ ‌March 19

Developer:‌ ‌Story Fort LLC‌ ‌

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

What if basketball, but you also bash up your opponents? That's what Dunk Lords is, a 2v2 sports brawler hybrid with 16 playable characters, all with their own abilities and play style. The game supports split screen competitive and cooperative play (which you can play online using Remote Play Together), but there's also a story mode about a ragtag team rising through the ranks to become "true Dunk Lords". Looks like a lot of fun, especially if being a true Dunk Lord sounds appealing to you (it does to me).

Tiny Bunny

Release:‌ ‌March 19

Developer:‌ ‌Saikono, Ruzura Interactive

Price:‌ ‌Free

This week's mandatory visual novel is a scary one. Tiny Bunny is set in a quiet and remote Siberian village where children are mysteriously disappearing. Protagonist Anton has just moved to the town with his family, and as you'd probably expect, it's not long before he's drawn into the murk. This free episode is the first of five - it's not clear whether the following four will also be free, but this looks like something for fans of stuff like Pathologic 2 and Detention.

