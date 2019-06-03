Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 3, 2019)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Draugen

Steam page

Release: May 30

Developer: Red Thread Games

Price: $19.99 | £16.99 | AU$28.95

Draugen is a first-person mystery adventure game by the creators of Dreamfall Chapters. Set in 1920s Norway, the game follows Edward Charles Harden, who's searching the countryside of coastal Norway in order to find his missing sister. Described by studio Red Thread Games as a "psychological mystery", Draugen prizes narrative over action as you "unearth the darkness that lies beneath the picturesque surface". Definitely one for fans of good interactive storytelling, fjords, and other pretty landscapes.

Super Cane Magic Zero

Steam page

Release: May 30

Developer: Studio Evil

Price: $19.99 | £14.99 | AU$28.95

Super Cane Magic Zero is a colourful top-down action RPG with zany cartoon graphics and an emphasis on cooperative play. With art from comic artist Sio, Super Cane Magic Zero is evidently aiming for comedy, as you can tell by the art style and the fact that one of the playable characters is an Influencer. It does look very fun, and the focus on loot and over-the-top combat (sometimes involving bananas) will no doubt go down well with friends on a couch. There are 15 playable characters, seven skill trees, a purported 20 hours worth of gameplay and, for some reason, four types of rock.

Desert Skies

Steam page

Release: May 31

Developer: White Rabbit Games

Price: $19.99 | £15.49 | AU$28.95

Desert Skies is an Early Access survival game with a vague resemblance to Raft, though instead of building a raft in the middle of the sea, you're building an airship over the desert. While the desert is populated with ruined towns, outposts and other landmarks worthy of exploration, you can't stay down there for long, because there's a "Seeker" lurking in the sand. The studio White Rabbit Games expects the game to leave Early Access by the end of the year, but it will "ultimately depend on when we feel we've fully realised our vision for Desert Skies.”

Gato Roboto

Steam page

Release: May 30

Developer: doinksoft

Price: $7.99 | £5.79 | AU$11.50

Gato Roboto is a retro-styled platformer starring a cat, though luckily enough for that cat it's ensconced inside a very powerful mech. There are light Metroidvania trappings and a lot of reflex-oriented shooting and floating, as the nominal kitty explores "the underground labyrinth of a deep space outpost" for reasons I cannot quite grasp. Reasons are absolutely besides the point though: this looks fun.

Vectronom

Steam page

Release: May 29

Developer: Ludopium

Price: $9.99 | £8.99 | AU$14.50

Vectronom is a stylish, rhythm-oriented puzzle game about navigating short, colourful levels that variegate according to the beat. The trailer says it all, really: it's like Thumper cross with Crypt of the Necrodancer. The game has a solo mode as well as drop-in, drop-out multiplayer, and if you feel so inclined, the game has digital dance mat and MIDI instrument compatibility.