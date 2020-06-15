Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 15, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2020.

Evan's Remains

Release:‌ ‌June 12

Developer:‌ ‌maitan69 (Matias Schmied)

Price:‌ ‌$6.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£5.19‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$9.95

Evan's Remains is a gorgeous, dreamlike 2D puzzle platformer. The star of the show is Dysis: she's received a mysterious letter about a missing boy, the nominal Evan, and she needs to traverse an increasingly obstacle-ridden world in order to find him. There's a really well-balanced mix of logical thinking and reflex-driven movement in Evan's Remains, and while you'll likely have it beat within five hours, the difficulty curve increases at a nice gradient throughout that time, and the atmosphere is rich and mysterious.

Dawn of Fear

Release:‌ ‌June ‌11‌ ‌

Developer:‌ ‌Brok3nsite

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.49‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.95

Retro-styled horror games are currently in-vogue, and Dawn of Fear fits squarely into that tradition. It's a third-person survival horror that borrows all the best (and worst) elements from the PS1-era, in particular, the original Resident Evil. Not much background is provided on the Steam page, but the action definitely takes place in a mansion, and you can bet that some pretty scary stuff awaits in it. If you lack any fondness for that period if simply weren't there, it's hard to recommend. But for those enamoured by this niche, Dawn of War is definitely worth investigation.

Warborn

Release:‌ ‌June 12

Developer:‌ ‌Raredrop Games Ltd

Price:‌ ‌$24.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$35.99

Warborn is a sci-fi tactics game with towering mechs torn straight from a 1990s Japanese cartoon. The action carries out on an hexagonal grid, and if you're a fan of the old Advance Wars games, or more recently Wargroove, you'll feel right at home with the rhythm of Warborn. There's a campaign, online multiplayer, a customisable skirmish mode, and if you've still not had your fill there's a map editor.

Main Assembly

Release:‌ ‌June 11

Developer:‌ ‌Bad Yolk Games

Price:‌ ‌$19.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£15.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Main Assembly is a toolbox for building... seemingly anything? At least, that's what the Steam description claims: "create robots without limitation, cars, planes, or giant animatronics." Once you've build whatever you want to build, you can then jump in and commandeer it. There are ways to measure the brilliance of your inventions, via challenges related to speed, survivability, and more. The game is expected to launch into 1.0 in a year.

Hopbound

Release:‌ ‌June 9

Developer:‌ ‌Darius Immanuel D. Guerrero

Price:‌ ‌$2.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£2.09‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$4.50‌

Hopbound is a surreal 2D horror game by the creator of DERE EVIL.EXE and Artificial Iridescence, and is a standalone continuation of the former. According to the description, protagonist Mayumi "must journey through an unsettling retro game to come to terms with the ghosts of her past." Unusually for a 2D horror game, there appears to be some pretty tough reflex-oriented platforming in Hopbound, but don't expect it to be any less nightmarish as a result.

