Where to find the thief and play the last log in Fortnite

Fortnite's 16.10 update has introduced some new quests that will let players earn a bunch of free XP. As always, there's a variety of simple tasks to complete, along with some more difficult treasure hunts that will have you scouring the map. This week, after you complete a few other challenges, you'll be asked to find the thief and listen to the "last log," some sort of hidden audio recording cluing us in to some behind-the-scenes story developments.

Like many other challenges, if you don't know where to look, this quest can be a pain. Thankfully, we've got you covered. Here's where to find the thief and last log.

Where to find the thief

You'll find the thief over at Colossal Crop, the farm location that's replaced Colossal Coliseum. You'll find that northeast of the Spire.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The thief himself is like any other NPC, so he'll be walking around the location in somewhat random loops. I tended to find him at the large farmhouse in the center of the area. If you're having trouble finding him, just look for the textbox icon that indicates an NPC is nearby.

Speak with the thief (who is Raz, by the way) and select the "Spire" dialogue option. He'll give you some details and ask you to go listen to the last log.

The last log location

The last log is actually quite close by. Head back to the front side of the large farmhouse you likely found Raz at. The last log is located wedged into the castle wall that makes up the west side of the building, seen below.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Simply interact with the audio log, which plays a few seconds of dialogue, then return to Raz/the thief and talk to him, agreeing to let him decode the log. That will trigger the end of the quest, and start another.

