Fight crabs as a crab in Fight Crab on July 30

The first rule of Fight Crab appears to be that there are no rules. Crabs have guns, knives, swords, axes, chains, magic powers, and even wheels. Sometimes the crabs are crab-sized and fight on dinner tables, other times they're bigger than cars and fight on city streets.

The important thing is these crustaceans are here to rumble, and you'll be able to join them next month. On IGN's Summer of Games, Fight Crab showed off a new trailer where crabs do physics-based battle in various arenas from medieval castles to supermarket shelves. The trailer also gave us a release date: Fight Crab scuttles onto Steam July 30.

You won't have to fight crabs alone. There's co-op and PvP, both local and online, so grab some fellow crabs and get ready to battle.